OFFICIAL: Potter replaces Tuchel as Chelsea boss

Just about 24hours after sacking Thomas Tuchel, Premier League club Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager.

Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Champions League this season.

Chelsea had started the season in a shaky note, having lost two matches, drawn one and won three in their opening six features in the league.

The owners of the club showed Tuchel the door, saying that they believed it was “the right time” to bring in a new head coach.

Potter joins the Stamford Bridge club from fellow Premier League side Brighton and has signed a five-year deal.

Potter’s first game in charge will be an away derby with fellow west London club Fulham on Saturday

“We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea,” said Todd Boehly, new owner of the Blues.

“He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.

“We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.”

Potter, a former Ostersunds FK and Swansea manager who led Brighton to a ninth-place finish last season, said he was very excited to partner with Chelsea and would be looking forward to “meeting and working with the exciting group of players” and to develop a team and culture that the fans can be proud of.

