Sports
OFFICIAL: Sterling completes Chelsea move, signs five-year contract
Raheem Sterling has completed a permanent move to Chelsea from Manchester City and has signed a five-year contract with the club.
The Blues on Wednesday confirmed the signing of the English forward in a £50m deal.
Man City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015. He scored 131 goals in 339 games, winning four Premier League titles.
“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’ management,” said Sterling.
“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.”
He added: “I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch.”
Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign against Everton on August 6, 2022.
