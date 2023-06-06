OFFICIAL: Tottenham name Ange Postecoglou as new manager

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year contract.

The 57-year-old leaves Scottish side Celtic after helping the club win successive Premiership titles in Scotland during his two seasons in charge.

Postecoglou replaces Antonio Conte as boss after the latter left by mutual decision in March this year.

“We are excited to have Ange join us,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club,” he added.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Spurs have spent 10 weeks searching for Conte’s successor, with Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Arne Slot, Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui, Rodgers and Pochettino all linked with the role at some point.

