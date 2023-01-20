OFFICIAL: Trossard completes £21 move to Arsenal

Leandro Trossard, a forward for Brighton & Hove Albion, has been acquired by Arsenal for £21 million plus add-ons.

The signing was disclosed by the Gunners in a statement issued on Friday.

The London club’s initial pay comes with an additional £7 million in add-ons.

Trossard, 28, has agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract with an additional year’s option.

After missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk on January 15, Arsenal moved for the Belgian international.

Albert Stuivenberg, Arteta’s assistant, and Trossard will meet up again in north London. Arteta revealed that his number two gave him a good reference not just now but for a good few years.

The statement from Arsenal read: “Belgium international Leandro Trossard has joined us from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract.

“The 28-year-old winger was a member of the Belgium squad at the recent World Cup 2022 in Qatar and has made 24 appearances for his country.

“Leandro started his career in the youth academy at Genk in 2010, before quickly developing into the first-team squad. During his time with Genk, where he made 120 appearances, Leandro enjoyed successful loan spells with Lommel United, Westerlo and OH Leuven in the early development stages of his career.

“In June 2019, Leandro signed for Brighton and was an integral part of the team during his time with the Seagulls, making 121 appearances.

“Leandro has scored seven goals from his 16 Premier League appearances this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield in October. Later the same month, Leandro scored the 100th goal of his club career at Manchester City in the Premier League.”

