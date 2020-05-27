Ogoni women protest semi-n*de over detention of manager of hotel demolished by Wike

There was unrest in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, when a group of Ogoni women protested semi-n*de over the continued detention of one Dr Bariledum Azoroh, the manager of the demolished Prodest Hotel.

The women who trooped out in their numbers including Bariledum’s mother, Beewo, threatened to go totally naked if the state government failed to release their son who was fined N50,000 and quarantined for 14 days for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

The aggrieved protesters gathered in the Zaakpo community, Khana LGA, with placards displaying messages such as, ‘Ogoni cannot lose another son again’, ‘Wike, please, release our son’ and ‘Our son is innocent’, among others.

Speaking during the demonstration, Bariledum’s mother, Beewo said, “My son is innocent; since I was born, I have never seen such intimidation and victimisation. Please, Governor Wike, release my son.

“As a mother, I have been traumatised and took ill since the arrest of my son. Mr Governor, I believe you have a mother and brothers. How will you feel if someone treats them the way you are treating my son?”

Another protester identified as Grace, said nothing was wrong with Bariledum when he was apprehended.

“There is no sickness in our son’s body. That is the truth. We beg you in God’s name to release him. Our son does not have the COVID-19 sickness,” she stated.

Governor Nyeson Wike had ordered the demolision of the hotel for allegedly flouting the covid-19 directive of the state government.

