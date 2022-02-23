Ogoni Youths, ex-militants, give Nigerian govt notice of protest over East-West road

The umbrella body of youths groups in Ogoniland in the Niger Delta region, the Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) and a group of former agitators under the aegies of Ogoni Ex-militants Forum, have put the Federal Government on notice of a pending peaceful protest which is expected to shut down the East-West road.

In a letter dated January 17 and addressed to the Federal Government through the office of the Inspector General of Police, the OYF and the ex-militants, alongside other groups in the Niger Delta, say they will embark on the peaceful protest from March 1 to 31, on the Ogoni section of the East West road, running from Onne to Eleme Junction, owing to the failure of the government to complete work on the road.

The letter which was sighted by Ripples Nigeria was jointly signed by Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, President-General, Ogoni Youth Federation; Prince Mahmud Kirika, Leader, Ogoni Ex-Militants Forum; Hon. Walter Ejire, Eleme Youths; Comrade Ibim Ibiwari, Chairman,Ijaw Youth Council, Eastern Zone; and Tamunobelema Tamunoimama, Publicity Secretary, Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition (RSEYLC).

It also requested for police presence for the purpose of security during the protest.

Part of the letter reads:

“The protest which shall last for several weeks is as a result of the following:

“Failure of the Federal Government to commence work on the Ogoni axis of the East West road.

“Failure to transfer the East West road from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) as directed by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Recall that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had, during Ogoni leaders’ visit on him in State House on the 22nd October, 2021, directed that the Ogoni axis of the east west road be transferred to the PIDF to ensure completion and delivery of the project within the lifespan of this current administration.

“Regrettably, more than three (3) months after, this directive is yet to be complied with.

“For the records, the OGONI YOUTH FEDERATION demonstrated and carried out several peaceful protests over the deplorable state of this road, chief among which was the 7-days long protest which lasted from July 26th to August 1st, 2021.

“We wrote a letter dated November, 11th, 2021, to the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria requesting the official transfer of the road from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund but our request fell on deaf ears, as we do not get the mere courtesy of a response from the office of the Chief of Staff.

“We view this as an attempt to neglect, hoodwink and ridicule us.

This is injustice of the highest order and it is not acceptable!”

In the letter, the youths promised that the protest shall be peaceful, non-violent, carried out within the ambit of the law and shall not lead to a breach of public peace.

