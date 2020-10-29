Ogu apologizes for Super Eagles boycott call, says comment ‘was from a place of pain’

Super Eagles player, John Ogu has publicly apologized to the football hierarchy of Nigeria following his call for the national team to boycott coming games.

The 32-year-old, who has not featured for Nigeria since the beginning of the year, advised the Eagles not to honour the games against Sierra Leone next month, in protest against police brutality.

His call came after the shooting incident at Lekki toll gate last week Tuesday, when at least 12 peaceful protesters were reportedly killed by soldiers.

“The Politicians should asked their children to go and represent Nigeria in the next @NGSuperEagles , @thenff upcoming games,” he tweeted on the night before granting a full interview to the BBC.

But Ogu took to Twitter on Wednesday night to withdraw his comments, saying they were said from a place of pain, frustration and anger.

“My comments about the Super Eagles boycotting the Afcon qualifiers, was said in the heat of the moment from a place of pain, frustration and anger for the shooting of harmless, flag carrying and national anthem singing Nigerians, at the Lekki toll gate,” the statement read.

“I wish that my comments that were spoken out of anger and pain would not cause more division in our football and even at a time such as this that the nation needs to pull together. Thank you,” he added.

The Super Eagles, who currently lead their group, will resume their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in November when they play a doubleheader against Sierra Leone in matchday three and four fixtures.

