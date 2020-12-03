Ogun 2021 budget scales second reading in Assembly

The debate on the Ogun State 2021 budget proposal scaled second reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly on Thursday.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, presented the state’s 2021 budget to the Assembly on Wednesday.

At the plenary presided over by the Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, the lawmakers described the 2021 budget proposal as a financial instrument that would address the infrastructural deficit, youth development, provide job opportunities and aid investment in the state.

The House Majority Leader, Mr. Yusuf Sherif, moved the motion for the second reading of the bill while it was seconded by the Chief Whip, Atinuke Bello.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Olakunle Sobukanla, noted that the 2021 budget proposal reflected the current realities considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies across the world.

He said the budget was put together in line with international best practices in public finance and that it gave room for due diligence.

In his address, the speaker thanked his colleagues for their robust contributions to the 2021 budget proposal.

Oluomo said the proposal was moderate enough for the state at this point in time and urged the lawmakers to ensure the passage of the budget before the end of the year.

