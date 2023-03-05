Ogun AAC denies merger deal with other parties ahead of guber polls

The African Action Congress (AAC), in Ogun State, has denied any plans to merge with other parties ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

The governorship candidate of the party, Adeyemi Harrison, who was reacting to reports that the party was in talks to form an alliance with other parties in the state, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

for the governorship election, said such plans have never been considered by the AAC.

The report had insinuated that the AAC was in talks with the PDP to form an alliance with nine other political parties against Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next Saturday’s elections.

The parties involved in the alliance talks, according to the report, included Accord Party, Action Alliance, Action Democratic Party, the All Peoples Party, Allied People’s Movement, Because Of Our Tomorrow Party, Young Progressive Party and the New Nigeria People’s Party.

But Adeyemi, while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the report was false as there are no plans for the party to go into any merger.

“Our party has been taking steps to take the PDP to court for that fallacy that the party perpetrated to the public. It was a lie, we are not in any merger with any party in Ogun State,” Adeyemi fumed.

“We have no reason to form alliance with them, we have majority in this state.

“The AAC is going to win, it is going to be a new political party that will rule, that will reign in Ogun, and I’m going to be the governor; there’s no reason why I would affiliate or join my people with them.

“We have majority supporters, thousands of church leaders that are here today are endorsing me for the upcoming governorship election.

“That’s the signal to tell the public that I’m competent and fit to become the governor because I know the problem of my people. It’s what they want that I will give them, not what I want. They’re the ones that will vote me into power. A leader should present himself as a servant to the electorate,” he said.

