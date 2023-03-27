OGUN: APC, PDP in war of words over alleged invasion of INEC headquarters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has urged INEC to ensure all the materials used for the just-concluded governorship election in the state are maximally protected.

This was as the ruling party also accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Ladi Adebutu, of sponsoring invasion of INEC’s headquarters in the state.

INEC had declared Dapo Abiodun as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

However, Adebutu had rejected the outcome and vowed to challenge it in court.

The national leadership of PDP had also demanded a review of the entire process.

In a statement issued by APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye on Sunday, the party urged the electoral commission to safeguard the election materials.

The statement read: “It has become pertinent to demand the provision of watertight security for INEC offices across the state, its officers and election materials.

“In view of the recent happenings in Ogun State, particularly last week’s invasion of the state’s INEC headquarters, by the PDP governorship candidate, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, who lost in the March 18, 2023 elections, we are duty-bound to call on INEC and all other relevant statutory bodies, including the security agencies, to ensure that nothing untoward happens to the election materials, especially the ballot papers in the possession of INEC.

“Or where in the world has it been reported that a loser at an election, along with hundreds of hired people, marched on the office of the electoral umpire purportedly ‘to submit a letter’, as we saw in Abeokuta last week?

“Hon Adebutu not only took thugs to INEC to ‘submit a letter’ but also insisted that officers of INEC must come out to address his hired crowd and respond to the so-called letter?”

Reacting to the allegation, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Bankole Akinloye, described the allegation as baseless.

Akinloye insisted the opposition party won the election, insisting on seeking redress in court.

He said: “It is an empty noise. The APC and Tunde Oladunjoye are just being clever by half. The PDP is not known for any destructive tendencies; we are known for peace. The PDP does not need to invade office of INEC to tamper with any electoral materials that were used during the last elections.

“We have clearly shown to the people that we won the election and we are set to use judiciary to prove our case .

“This is what we are planing against the like of Oladunjoye and the APC. We know the cry does not hold water and INEC knows what to do.”

