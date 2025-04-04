Ogun APC spokesman dies in UK

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, is dead.

He died in the United Kingdom after a prolonged illness on Friday.

The deceased’s family broke the news in a statement on Friday night.

The statement read: “It is with deep sorrow and total submission to the divine will of Almighty Allah that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, brother, and esteemed leader, Alhaji Abdulraheem Olatunde Ayinde Oladunjoye, who returned to his Lord on Friday, 4th April 2025.”

Reacting to the news, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described Oladunjoye’s death as a devastating loss to the party and the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has expressed sadness over the APC spokesman's death.



In a statement in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun lamented that Oladunjoye died in his prime.

“Receiving the news of the departure of our gallant, highly resourceful, uncommonly cerebral and hard-working party spokesman and consultant, Tunde Oladunjoye, was devastating for me. This is tragic news that is frankly difficult to fathom.

“Oladunjoye never believed in half measures. He defended the programmes, policies, and image of the Ogun State government with uncommon dedication. He was an effective and accomplished spokesman whose brilliance was never in doubt,” the governor stated.

