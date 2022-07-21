Ogun Assembly charges police to check armed robbery attacks

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday expressed concern over incessant armed robbery attacks in the Ago Iwoye area of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, at the plenary in Abeokuta, charged the state’s Commissioner of Police to improve the force’s operational surveillance in a bid to address the problem.

He was reacting to a submission by a member representing Ijebu North II State Constituency, Dare Kadiri, who lamented incessant robbery incidents in the constituency.

Oluomo challenged the state police command and other security agencies to immediately up their game by reviewing their operations in the state, especially around Ago-Iwoye.

The speaker also urged members of the Community Development Associations, religious organizations, traditional rulers and people of the state to always liaise with security operatives about situations in the areas.

