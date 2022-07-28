Ogun Assembly charges waste management agency on environmental pollution

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday challenged the State Waste Management Authority over worsening environmental pollution in some parts of the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Wahab Haruna, moved the motion during the ongoing mid-year budget appraisal of Ministries, Departments and Agencies at the Assembly Complex in Oke-mosan, Abeokuta.

The motion was seconded by another lawmaker, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa.

In his presentation, Haruna challenged the agency to improve on its waste disposal service across the state to avert any untoward health implications.

He stressed the need for the Ministry of Environment to double its effort in clearing the refuse which have defaced some parts of the state.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engr. Raimi Ojetola, assured the lawmakers of the ministry’s commitment to improved service.

He said the Waste Management Authority had evolved new business models through effective partnership with private investors to solve the problem of waste management in the state.

He said: “The agency had upgraded access roads leading to dump sites for easy accessibility of refuse trucks, improved road sweeping scheme and residential waste collection service, with a total of 146 purpose-built trucks (compactors) introduced successfully for waste collection by indigenous PSP contractors.”

A recent report by Ripples Nigeria exposed poor waste disposal and pollution in some parts of the state.

According to the report, major highways in the state are defaced and drainages blocked with refuse.

In another development, the Assembly has confirmed the receipt of a correspondence from Governor Dapo Abiodun, seeking the confirmation of five commissioner nominees in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, read the governor’s letter dated June 30, 2022 at the plenary.

The letter read: “In furtherance of our Mission of building our dear State together and desire to improve the quality of service delivery to the good people of Ogun State, I write once again to appreciate Mr. Speaker and all members of the Honourable House for your unflinching support so far demonstrated for our Administration.

“Mr. Speaker, please find attached, the list of nominees for the post of Commissioners for your consideration.”

The nominees are – Taiwo Oludotun, Hamzat Ganiyu, Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, Ola Oresanya and Abayomi Hunye.

Oluomo, thereafter, referred the governor’s list to the House Selection Committee for further legislative actions.

By Tobi Odeyinka

