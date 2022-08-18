Ogun Assembly confirms two commissioner nominees

The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of two commissioner nominees forwarded to the lawmakers by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the adoption of the report of the Committee of the Whole House presented by the Deputy Speaker, Akeem Balogun, during the plenary in Abeokuta.

The House Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, had earlier moved the motion for the presentation of the committee’s report and was seconded by Abdul Oladunjoye.

Balogun had in his presentation said the nominees were scrutinised and found suitable for the position.

The commissioner nominees – Mrs. Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan and Mr. Jamiu Odetoogun – were screened by the lawmakers on Wednesday.

