Ogun Assembly demands adequate funding of MDAs

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday demanded adequate funding of all sectors of the state’s economy in a bid to achieve total performance in the 2023 budget.

The lawmakers also called for prompt release of funds to aid effective budget performance by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with renewed attention to health and education sectors in the state during the plenary in Abeokuta.



READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly recalls suspended lawmaker

The 2023 Appropriation bill scaled second reading on Thursday after a member of the House, Kunle Sobukanla, moved a motion for such and adopted by the whole House.

The lawmakers also decried the rising spate of insecurity across the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now