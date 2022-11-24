News
Ogun Assembly demands adequate funding of MDAs
The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday demanded adequate funding of all sectors of the state’s economy in a bid to achieve total performance in the 2023 budget.
The lawmakers also called for prompt release of funds to aid effective budget performance by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with renewed attention to health and education sectors in the state during the plenary in Abeokuta.
READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly recalls suspended lawmaker
The 2023 Appropriation bill scaled second reading on Thursday after a member of the House, Kunle Sobukanla, moved a motion for such and adopted by the whole House.
The lawmakers also decried the rising spate of insecurity across the country.
