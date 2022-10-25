News
Ogun Assembly demands prosecution of truck drivers with unlatched containers
The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday charged the transport agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute drivers of articulated trucks with unlatched containers.
The two transport agencies in the state are the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) and the Vehicle Inspection Office.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, made the call while responding to the submission of a member representing Odeda State Constituency, Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, during the plenary in Abeokuta.
Oluomo, who cited several cases of unavoidable deaths on roads in the state, called for adherence to safety measures by truck drivers.
He, therefore, directed the House Committee on Transportation to engage all transport agencies and leadership of unions regulating articulated vehicle on how to find a lasting solution to the menace.
