Ogun Assembly mace goes missing, as members move to impeach embattled Speaker

Members of the Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday, suspended sitting when it was discovered that the Assembly Mace was missing while deliberating on the impeachment of embattled Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Oluomo was last week, arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and arraigned in court on charges bordering on stealing over N2.5 billion belonging to the state.

While deliberating on the possible impeachment of the Speaker on Thursday, it discovered that the Mace, which is the staff of authority of the state’s legislative arm, was allegedly stolen to prevent the lawmakers from achieving their aims of impeaching Oluomo, forcing the House to suspend its plenary session.

Read also:Again, EFCC detains Ogun Assembly Speaker

According to some aggrieved lawmakers, the suspended session was the third botched sitting of the legislators since Oluomo was arrested, citing deliberate efforts by his loyalists to continue to frustrate attempts to impeach him.

This is the second time the Assembly Mace will disappear under the leadership of Oluomo following a similar incidence in December, 2020, when the Mace went missing only to be recovered by the Lagos Police Command at Abule Ado Area in the state, hundreds of kilometres from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now