Ogun Assembly orders former OPIC MD to refund N40m

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Friday ordered the former Managing Director of the Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Babajide Odusolu, to return N40 million to the state’s purse within six months.

This directive was part of the resolution passed by the Assembly during the plenary session in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The lawmakers took the decision after adopting the report of the House Committee on Public Account and Anti-Corruption.

The Chairman of the committee, Musefiu Lamidi, who presented the report, said the committee considered the 2015 to 2019 State Auditor-General’s report on OPIC.

He also moved the motion for the adoption of the report and this was unanimously supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

The committee also asked the anti-graft agencies to investigate and recover into the state’s coffers an unaccounted N2.5billion during Odusolu’s tenure as the corporation’s managing director.

