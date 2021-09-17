News
Ogun Assembly orders former OPIC MD to refund N40m
The Ogun State House of Assembly on Friday ordered the former Managing Director of the Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Babajide Odusolu, to return N40 million to the state’s purse within six months.
This directive was part of the resolution passed by the Assembly during the plenary session in Abeokuta, the state capital.
The lawmakers took the decision after adopting the report of the House Committee on Public Account and Anti-Corruption.
READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly Minority Leader, six other lawmakers defect to APC
The Chairman of the committee, Musefiu Lamidi, who presented the report, said the committee considered the 2015 to 2019 State Auditor-General’s report on OPIC.
He also moved the motion for the adoption of the report and this was unanimously supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.
The committee also asked the anti-graft agencies to investigate and recover into the state’s coffers an unaccounted N2.5billion during Odusolu’s tenure as the corporation’s managing director.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...