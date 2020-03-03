Ogun Assembly pass Amotekun Bill

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the Ogun State Security Network and Amotekun Corps on Tuesday.

The state lawmakers passed the bill after the Majority Leader of the House, Yusuf Sheriff presented the report of the House Committee on Security and Strategy at plenary.

According to the Majority Leader, the committee recommended that the bill be passed as approved by the Conference of Speakers of South West Legislature.

He thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by another member, Musefiu Lamidi after which it was supported by the whole House.

With the adoption of the report, the Majority Leader moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and this was seconded by Sola Adams.

Mr Deji Adeyemo, the Clerk of the House, read the bill for the third time after which the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, ordered that a clean copy of the bill be sent to the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his assent.

