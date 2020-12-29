Ogun Assembly passes 2021 budget of N338.6bn

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2021 budget of N338.6billion.

However, the Assembly made slight adjustments in recurrent and capital expenditures proposed by the government.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr. Olakunle Sobukanla, presented the committee’s report on the budget during the plenary.

According to him, the recurrent expenditure was increased from N141.7billion to N146.5billion while capital expenditure was reduced from N176.6billion to N171.8billion in the budget.

Sobukanla said there were adjustments in the recurrent expenditure of 29 agencies and the capital expenditure of 27 others.

He stressed that the revenue targets of 18 ministries/agencies were modified while internal loan reduced from N98.3billion to N95.7billion in the budget.

The lawmaker said the new revenue projection had been put at N121.8billion as against the initial N119.1billion.

He told the lawmakers that capital receipt was also slashed from the initial N142.1billion to N139.5billion.

Sobukanla, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the report.

This was seconded by the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, and unanimously supported by all the lawmakers through a voice vote.

The budget was thereafter read clause-by-clause before the lawmakers by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Following the passage, Oluomo directed that the clean copy of the budget be sent to the governor for his assent.

