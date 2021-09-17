Politics
Ogun Assembly passes 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework
The Ogun Assembly on Friday passed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for the state.
Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the 2022-2024 MTEF to the parliament in August.
The Assembly approved the financial framework after adopting the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the plenary.
The Chairman of the committee, Olakunle Sobunkanla, moved the motion for the adoption of the report and this was seconded by the whole House.
READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly orders former OPIC MD to refund N40m
The report was later read and adopted by the House.
The House Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the passage of the House resolution titled: “The Year 2022- 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)’, seconded by Sobukanla and supported by the whole House.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, directed the Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, to convey the House resolution to the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, for the preparation of the 2022 budget.
