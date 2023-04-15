Ogun Assembly speaker retains Ifo constituency seat

The speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on Saturday, won the Ifo 1 State Constituency election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer in the constituency, Prof. Richard Shobayo, who announced the results, said Oluomo polled 7,546 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Yusuf Ogundele, who got 6,596 votes.

He said 95, 448 voters registered in the constituency but 18,378 were accredited for the supplementary election.

The commission declared the March 18 election in the constituency inconclusive due to over-voting.

