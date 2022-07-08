Ogun Assembly to hold public hearing on 5th alteration to 1999 constitution

The Ogun State House of Assembly is to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, over the proposal of a Fifth Alterations of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is before the National Assembly.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, who disclosed this during a plenary in Abeokuta, stated that the Assembly wished to harness the views of members of the public on the amendment bills.

He added that the public hearing would include all necessary stakeholders, such concerned professional bodies and non-governmental organisations.

The hearing, according to him, would take place at the Assembly Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta at 10:00am prompt. He urged all the stakeholders to be seated at 9.30 am.

