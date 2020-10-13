Ogun Assembly to probe OPIC activities, orders ex-MD to provide records of finances, investments

The Ogun State Assembly on Tuesday directed the immediate past Managing Director of Ogun Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Jide Odusolu, to supply details of the corporation’s finances and records of investment during his tenure.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Account and Anti-corruption, Mr. Musefiu Lamidi, gave the directive during a meeting with Odusolu and other management staff of OPIC in Abeokuta.

The meeting was in continuation of the House consideration of government agencies’ audit reports.

Lamidi directed the management of OPIC to furnish the Assembly with more documents to assist the committee in its investigation of the corporation’s activities.

He also requested the corporation to supply documents relating to all housing projects built and sold between 2015 and May 28, 2019, their locations and number of units, alongside the level of completion on those yet to be completed.

The lawmaker also directed OPIC to provide the number of the allotted property, with an explanation notes on the inflow and outflow of cash during the period under review.

He noted that the funds expended on MITROS Residences, Abeokuta, were not accounted for in line with the best budgeting practices.

