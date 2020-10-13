Latest Metro

Ogun Assembly to probe OPIC activities, orders ex-MD to provide records of finances, investments

October 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State Assembly on Tuesday directed the immediate past Managing Director of Ogun Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Jide Odusolu, to supply details of the corporation’s finances and records of investment during his tenure.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Account and Anti-corruption, Mr. Musefiu Lamidi, gave the directive during a meeting with Odusolu and other management staff of OPIC in Abeokuta.

The meeting was in continuation of the House consideration of government agencies’ audit reports.

Lamidi directed the management of OPIC to furnish the Assembly with more documents to assist the committee in its investigation of the corporation’s activities.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ogun Assembly summons commissioners

He also requested the corporation to supply documents relating to all housing projects built and sold between 2015 and May 28, 2019, their locations and number of units, alongside the level of completion on those yet to be completed.

The lawmaker also directed OPIC to provide the number of the allotted property, with an explanation notes on the inflow and outflow of cash during the period under review.

He noted that the funds expended on MITROS Residences, Abeokuta, were not accounted for in line with the best budgeting practices.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */