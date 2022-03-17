Metro
Ogun Assembly warns on forest encroachment as elephants injure farmer
The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday warned farmers in the state against encroaching into wildlife reserves after some elephants reportedly injured a farmer and destroyed farmlands.
A member of the Assembly, Mr. Sola Adams, confirmed the incident at the plenary in Abeokuta.
He said the elephants invaded farmlands in Itashin village, Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state and injured the farmer.
He said the injured farmer was receiving treatment at Ijebu Ode General Hospital and urged relevant agency to ensure the return of the elephants to their natural environment.
READ ALSO: Buhari harps on challenges from desert encroachment
In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, warned farmers against further encroachment into the forest.
He, thereafter, urged the state Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to engage the Nigerian Conservative Foundation and address the incursion of elephants into human habitat.
”This is towards preserving the species and the entire ecosystem,” he stated.
