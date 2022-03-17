Ogun Assembly warns on forest encroachment as elephants injure farmer

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday warned farmers in the state against encroaching into wildlife reserves after some elephants reportedly injured a farmer and destroyed farmlands.

A member of the Assembly, Mr. Sola Adams, confirmed the incident at the plenary in Abeokuta.

He said the elephants invaded farmlands in Itashin village, Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state and injured the farmer.

He said the injured farmer was receiving treatment at Ijebu Ode General Hospital and urged relevant agency to ensure the return of the elephants to their natural environment.

READ ALSO: Buhari harps on challenges from desert encroachment

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, warned farmers against further encroachment into the forest.

He, thereafter, urged the state Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to engage the Nigerian Conservative Foundation and address the incursion of elephants into human habitat.

”This is towards preserving the species and the entire ecosystem,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now