Ogun chief judge releases 20 inmates
The Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, on Wednesday released 20 inmates in a bid to decongest correctional centres in the state.
The inmates were released across the three Senatorial districts in the state.
In her address at a conference hall of the Judiciary Complex in Abeokuta, the chief judge said 10 inmates were discharged in Abeokuta, two from Ijebu-Ode, seven from Ilaro and one from Sagamu Correctional Centres.
She noted that those granted amnesty had been in custody for certain number of years with different criminal offenses, ranging from rape, armed robbery and kidnapping among others.
Dipeolu said: “People keep filling cases as they are aware of their rights, that is why we keep increasing the number of judges as much as the state can afford.
“Also, we keep having sensitisation programmes for people to know their rights, as justice delayed is not what we want in the state.
She promised that another set of inmates would be released in the next four months.
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
