Ogun communities get attack notice from suspected killer herdsmen

Suspected killer herdsmen have written a letter to some communities in Ogun State, notifying them of imminent reprisal attack in December and January next year.

In the notice written on Saturday and addressed to community leaders in the state, the herdsmen threatened to attack the residents of Agbon, Ibeku, Asa, and Oja-Odan communities in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state.

The letter which was written in English and Hausa languages was pasted on walls in strategic places within the communities.

The letter reads: “Attention! Attention!! Attention!! to all following communities; Asa, Agbon, lbeku, Oja-odan and its environs.

“You think you can send away our people from the land they bought in Nigeria, our fathers land, you kill our people, you kill their cows, you take over all their properties, you think you can go scot-free. It’s high time we come for revenge.

“All the above mentioned community leaders should prepare for the war between December and January. We are coming to take back our father’s property.”

Killer herdsmen had killed and displaced hundreds of innocent Nigerians in different parts of the country.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the threatening letter, vowed that the command would investigate and fish out those behind it.

“We are not neglecting it. We are working on it to unravel those behind it,” he said.

