OGUN: COVID-19 claims life of 43-yr-old

A 43-year-old patient infected with the deadly COVID-19 disease has reportedly died at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, after his sample was taken for medical test.

The death of the patient was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the hospital’s spokesman, Segun Orisajo, who informed that two new cases of the virus were recorded yesterday.

He said that one of the two patients who happens to be a trader who resides in Ota, died before the outcome of the result of her samples.

The hospital spokesman also revealed that the second patient is a 40-year-old man, who was presented on referral from Joga Orile Primary Health Centre.

Segun said; “She was presented in the Centre on Friday, May 29, 2020 and was being managed for decompensated chronic liver disease and COVID-19.

“The deceased was subsequently screened but passed away later that day.

“The result of her samples returned positive some moments ago,” he added.

This came days after the Ogun State Governor; Dapo Abiodun announced plans to relax the eight-week COVID-19 lockdown in the state to allow normal businesses to operate from Monday to Friday.

Abiodun told journalists in Abeokuta that the relaxation of the lockdown would take effect from June 1.

