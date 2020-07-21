Ogun, Cross River, two others get new police commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday approved the posting of four new commissioners of police to Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River, and Bayelsa States.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, said Edward Ajogun was posted to Ogun while Abdulkadir Jimoh would head the Cross River State police command.

He added that Mobayo Babatunde had been moved to Ekiti State and Okoli Michael to Bayelsa.

The postings take immediate effect.

