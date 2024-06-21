Ogun doctors threaten strike over poor working conditions

Medical doctors in Ogun State have threatened to embark on strike over the poor working conditions in the state.

The chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr Kunle Ashimi, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abeokuta.

He said the 21-day ultimatum given to the government on June 7 would expire on Thursday.

Ashimi stressed that the association members would have no choice but to embark on strike unless the government addressed their concerns.

He listed the non-payment of the reviewed CONMESS salary scale and failure to recruit new doctors as some of the issues requiring government attention.

The NMA chairman noted that despite ongoing discussions with relevant government officials, there had only been verbal assurances without official commitments.

He, therefore, urged the people of Ogun to call on the government to take necessary steps to prevent the looming strike which would disrupt healthcare services across the state.

He said: “The State Executive Council of NMA Ogun issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government on June 7, which will elapse on June 27.

“This indicated that industrial harmony may not be guaranteed after this date as the pressure of work on the few doctors holding forth is yielding dire consequences.

“Ongoing conversations with relevant government officers only came with verbal assurances but no official commitment yet.

“Concerned affiliates of NMA Ogun have been engaging the government on the need to commence the payment of the reviewed CONMESS salary scale for doctors in the state to motivate and retain those who have not left and to attract new ones.

“We use this opportunity to call on well-meaning citizens of Ogun state to impress upon the Ogun government to do the needful to avert any industrial action.”

