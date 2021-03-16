Ogun ex-commissioner for Education, Odubela, dies of Covid-19 | Ripples Nigeria

A former Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Ogun State, Mr John Segun Odubela (SAN) is dead.

He was a Commissioner during the first term in office of the former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Odunela, a Managing Partner of Rickey Tarfa & Co died of COVID-19 complications in the early hours of Tuesday, at a private hospital in Lagos at 55 years old.

READ ALSO: Nigeria at risk of Covid-19 third wave, PTF warns

Untill his death, he was a member of the International Bar Association and Nigerian Bar Association. And was elevated to the status of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on the 18th of September, 2017.

Join the conversation

Opinions