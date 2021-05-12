Ogun gas explosion claims three lives | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ogun gas explosion claims three lives
A gas explosion incident has claimed the lives of three Nigerians in Ogun State.
The fatal incident occurred at Oke-Egunya, along NTA Road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area.
According to media reports, three persons claimed by the explosion included an infant.
Eyewitness accounts revealed that the incident occurred when a technician was topping up the gas of a faulty refrigerator at a residence in the area.
The source explained: “In the process of topping up gas into the refrigerator, there was an attraction of fire from someone cooking with firewood and there came an explosion.”
Director of Fire Service in the state, Mr Fatai Adefala, who confirmed the incident stated that after receiving the distress call, his men rushed to the scene to prevent further spread.
Fatai also confirmed that three persons were burnt to death as they were caught up with the explosion.
He said: “We received a distress call at 3.15pm at Oke-Igbore. We learnt it was a spark of fire. On getting there, we discovered it was a gas explosion.
“What really happened was that they were cooking outside with fire and unfortunately the gas exploded.
“They were trying to top the gas in the fridge, in the process, it exploded.
“Three lives were lost, one infant was among them. For now, the bodies are still lying there. You know it was those living in that house that were affected. It is an ancient building.”
By Ridwan Adelaja
