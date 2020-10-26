OGUN: Gov Abiodun orders reopening of all schools in Ogun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has ordered the reopening of all schools in the state which were earlier shut as a result of the crises that followed the EndSARS protests.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, which ordered the reopening of all schools in Ogun with effect from Monday, October 26.

According to Somorin, the decision to reopen schools in the state was as a result of the suspension of the protest which has thus returned peace to all parts of Ogun State.

The statement said, “This is to announce to the general public that all schools are to resume academic activities tomorrow, Monday, the 26th of October, 2020.

“With peace returned to all parts of the State after organisers suspended protests,” Government said it has “no reservations, whatsoever in reopening schools tomorrow.”

However, the state government did not speak on the resumption of commercial motorcycle operations in the state which were also suspended over the #EndSARS protests.

