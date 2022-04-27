Politics
Ogun Gov, Abiodun, settles for Osinbajo over Tinubu
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has thrown his weight behind the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his political mentor and godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Abiodun made his position known on Tuesday when he hosted Osinbajo who was on a consultation visit to the state and promised that the state would support his (Osinbajo’s) presidential ambition “to enable him continue with the projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”
Read also: Makinde, Abiodun meet over rising insecurity
Abiodun who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting during the visit of the VP, said in the last seven years, Osinbajo has contributed to the many successes recorded by the Federal Government.
“The Vice President’s presence here is a homecoming. We are pleased with his decision to run for the office of the president. He is competent and committed to leading the country in a higher capacity”.
In his response, Osinbajo said he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for the office of the president.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...