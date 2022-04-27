Ogun Gov, Abiodun, settles for Osinbajo over Tinubu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has thrown his weight behind the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his political mentor and godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abiodun made his position known on Tuesday when he hosted Osinbajo who was on a consultation visit to the state and promised that the state would support his (Osinbajo’s) presidential ambition “to enable him continue with the projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

Abiodun who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting during the visit of the VP, said in the last seven years, Osinbajo has contributed to the many successes recorded by the Federal Government.

“The Vice President’s presence here is a homecoming. We are pleased with his decision to run for the office of the president. He is competent and committed to leading the country in a higher capacity”.

In his response, Osinbajo said he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for the office of the president.

