Ogun govt announces closure of roads ahead of Buhari’s visit

In preparation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit, the Ogun state government has announced the closure of some major roads while announcing alternative routes that may be used by motorists in the state.

The President will undertake a one-day official visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 12, to commission some projects by the state government.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ogun state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, listed the roads planned for closure as well as the alternative routes.

The statement signed by the spokesperson of the Corps states that “the newly reconstructed Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6 am) – 1600hrs (4 pm), while the Ijebu/Ode-Mojoda-Epe Expressway, will be closed to traffic from 0600hrs (6 am) – 1300hrs (1 pm).

“Adjoining/feeder highways from Siun-Iperu Remo and vice versa, as well as, Siun-Owode Egba-Ofada-Mowe Ibafo and vice versa along the Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu Interchange will also be closed to traffic.”

The alternative routes to and fro to and from Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode, as listed by Akinbiyi include:

Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Iyana/Ipaja-Ikeja and vice versa.

Abeokuta-Ajebo Rd-Saapade-Sagamu and vice versa.

Abeokuta-Osiele-Odeda-Ibadan and vice versa.

Ijebu/Ode-Itoikin-Sagamu and vice versa.

Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu and vice versa.

He stated that law enforcement agencies like the police, TRACE, FRSC, VIO, NSCDC and other armed security agencies would be strategically positioned along the alternative routes to deter traffic infractions and ensure seamless traffic flow.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

