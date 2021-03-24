 Ogun govt beefs up security in schools over abduction | Ripples Nigeria
Ogun govt beefs up security in schools over abduction

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said on Wednesday the state government has beefed up security around public schools in the state to prevent abduction of students from the facilities.

Abiodun disclosed this when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education led by its Chairman, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor said the measure was a proactive step taken by the state government in response to the recent abduction of students in some parts of the country.

He also revealed that the government would rehabilitate 600 schools across the state before the end of his first term in 2023.

Abiodun said: “As a responsible government, we have approved the employment of security men in all our schools. We do not want to be reactive on the issue of security in our schools.

“We want to ensure that our children and teachers are safe while in school.

“Despite our efforts, each time I see some news items on the television or newspaper about one school whose roofs are about to fall, I ask myself when are we going to cover all these schools.

“The decision to rehabilitate the schools was borne out of our desire to provide a conducive learning environment for the students.”

