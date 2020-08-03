Ogun govt cancels COVID-19 test for returning students

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, cancelled the COVID-19 test requirement for students in the state.

The state government had last week directed the students to present evidence of COVID-19 test to their various school authorities ahead of resumption.

The government also ordered the students to pay N25,000 for the test in any of the three designated testing centres in the state.

Some parents protested the imposition of the fee at one of the testing centres on Sunday.

The development might have forced the state government to cancel its earlier directive on the COVID-19 test for the returning students.

In a statement issued on Monday evening and titled: “Ogun Makes COVID-19 Test Free For All Returning SS3 Boarding Students,” the governor cancelled the COVID-19 test as a requirement for resumption by the students.

He also apologised to the people of the state for “inconvenience and confusion” experienced by the parents on Sunday.

The statement read:

“After reviewing these developments, I have today immediately directed that the government laboratories carry out tests for all returning SS3 boarding students at no cost. I have also directed that all those who have paid for tests be refunded. The health of our children remains our utmost priority.

“However, in view of the total number of boarding students to be tested (5,340 private and 500 public), and bearing in mind the limitation of our installed testing capacity of 500 tests per day, it may not be feasible for all boarding students to get tested and get their results prior to resumption or even exams which commence on 17th August 2020.

“Consequently, the state government has, therefore, stepped down the COVID-19 test as a mandatory requirement for returning students in our exit classes.

“We, therefore, enjoin private school owners to exercise their duty of care to their pupils. The admittance of students into boarding houses in private secondary schools will be at the discretion of the management and the Parents Teachers Association of such private schools.

“Ogun State government recommends that students who do not have to stay in the boarding house should attend school from home, especially those with underlying health conditions.”

