Ogun govt declares five children missing from motherless babies home

The Ogun State government said on Tuesday at least five children have been declared missing at the Stella Obasanjo Motherless Babies’ Home in Abeokuta.

In a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Abdulwaheed Odusile, the government said its attention was drawn to report on the escape of the five children from the motherless babies’ home.

The statement read: “As such, the state government has taken steps to bring them back into the home as the matter was promptly reported to the police and all those on duty on the night of the incident were promptly queried.

“The state government is on top of the situation as the department in charge of the motherless babies’ home has reported the matter to the police.

“The government has also sent signals to all required quarters in order to establish the truth behind the saga.

“We are very much in touch with all the agencies of the government concerned. We are conducting our own investigations to establish the facts. We want the public to be rest assured that we shall leave no stone unturned to unravel the truth.

“The authorities concerned were duly notified and the police were informed. We did not just report the case to the police, we went a step further to issue queries to everyone on duty that night. If need be, we will set up a panel to further look into the matter. But we want the police to continue their investigation before we take any further steps.

“Ogun State is a no-go-area for criminal-minded individuals. If it is established that some of our staff were involved in any shady deal at the motherless babies’ home, they would be promptly brought to book. We live in a society where we allow the law to take its course.”

The Stella Obasanjo motherless babies’ home is operated by the Ogun State government.

