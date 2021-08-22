Ogun govt evacuates stranded indigenes from UniJos

Following the killings in Plateau State, the Ogun State government on Sunday, said it has evacuated stranded indigenes of the state who are students of the University of Jos (UniJos).

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Ogun State on Students’ Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi, disclosed the development to newsmen in Abeokuta, saying Governor Abiodun had ordered the evacuation of students of the state who are indigenes of Ogun State.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the management of UniJos had suspended the ongoing second-semester examinations for 2019/2020 academic session in the institution, after recent killings in some parts of Jos.

It would be recalled that not less than four students of the university have reportedly lost their lives to the attacks.

Also, the Chairman of the Jos Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Jeremiah Dalong, had called for the evacuation of students in Plateau State, who are trapped in school hostels following the 24-hour curfew declared in the state.

According to Adeyemi, the Ogun State government had provided five buses and security escorts for the stranded students to guarantee their safe return home.

He said the evacuation was done in conjunction with the relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS).

READ ALSO: Hoodlums kill three UNIJOS students in Plateau reprisal attack

“In line with the policy of Governor Dapo Abiodun on the protection of lives and property of every Ogun State indigene, the governor has ordered the immediate evacuation of all the indigenes of the State studying in the University of Jos.

“This followed the crisis which erupted as a result of the killings of four students of the institution. We have provided five buses and security escorts to bring our children back home safely.

“No indigene of this State will be allowed to suffer or be abandoned irrespective of their political or religious affiliation. They are Ogun people and it is our duty to ensure their safety,” Adeyemi said.

Reactingto the development, the NAOSS President, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi said the state officials had already evacuated close to 80 students and some corp members who are indigenes of the state from the troubled areas.

He applauded the state government for urgently coming to the aid of the students.

“We requested for two buses, but the state government magnanimously released five buses, not only buses but with a military escort. So, the students have been evacuated and taken to a haven.

“As of last time we spoke with the team, about 80 students have been evacuated. Then, they said some Corp members are also joining them,” Ogunrombi said.

Join the conversation

Opinions