Ogun govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 24, says residents not complying

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 24.

Abiodun, who disclosed this at a media briefing at his Oke Mosan office in Abeokuta, said he was constrained to extend the current lockdown because of the increase in community transmission of the virus and the refusal of residents of the state to obey government directives on the matter.

He said: “In view of the increase in community transmission and poor compliance with lockdown measures, we are constrained to retain the current ease of lockdown.”

The governor told journalists that people would be allowed to come out for essential business activities between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

He expressed dissatisfaction that people of the state are flouting all rules and regulations on the lockdown.

Abiodun regretted that people still come out of their houses without face masks and accused commercial bus drivers, tricycle and motorcycle operators of carrying beyond the required number of passengers.

