Ogun govt gifts OAU first class graduate N5m, house

Joy Oyinlola Adesina, a first class graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife, has been rewarded by the Ogun State government following her stellar academic performance.

Adesina an indigene of Ogun State made headlines after she emerged as the best graduating student in the department of Medicine and Surgery, in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences.

The first class product was received by the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, November 3 to honour her for her feat.

Read also: YAHOO YAHOO: Court sentences first class undergraduate student to 13 years in jail

The governor confirmed on his official Instagram page that Adesina will be receiving the sum of N5 million, a bungalow and free scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH.

Read the statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now