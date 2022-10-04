Ogun govt gives Tobi Amusan N5m, house over sporting feats

The Ogun State government on Tuesday gave a cash reward of N5 million and a house to the star athlete, Tobi Amusan.

Amusan won gold medal in 100 metres hurdles at the World Athletic Championships in the United States and Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old currently holds the world record in the 100 metres hurdles after winning her semifinal heat at the World Athletics Championships held in July with a time of 12.12 seconds.

She was also named the Ogun State Sports Ambassador.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, announced the cash reward when Amusan and her management team visited him at his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun commended the athlete for her doggedness, resilience, and determination to excel and urged other youths to emulate her.

He said: “We are going to be presenting you with one of those homes in Ijebu-Ode. We are rest assured that you will come back home and live in Ijebu Ode.

“We will be giving you a small token. Now you are a big girl, we are only a state government. No matter who you are, you can’t be bigger than your state. It’s not the quantum of what we are giving you but the thoughts that come with it. We are donating to you the sum of N5 million today.”

The world champion urged governments at all levels to invest more in sports in order to discover more talents in the country.

She also urged Governor Abiodun to renovate the stadium in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

