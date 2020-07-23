Ogun govt moves to reopen churches, mosques

The Ogun State government led by Governor Dapo Abiodun is taking steps towards the safe reopening of churches and mosques in the state amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Tomi Coker led a state government delegation on Wednesday which visited churches and mosques in Egba Ijebu and Remo areas of the State to ascertain their level of preparedness.

The delegation which was responding to calls by residents for the reopening of religious centres in the state also inspected the preventive measures put in place by respective faith-based organisations.

Dr. Coker who addressed newsmen after the visit said there were mixed reactions being noticed among the religious bodies, as far as their level of preparedness is concerned, as many worship centres have shown that they could not guarantee the safety of worshippers against COVID-19, while some have compiled with the laid down protocols.

“We observed mixed reaction from the religious leaders on their level of preparedness because some have shown that they cannot actually guarantee the safety of their congregants from the COVID-19 pandemic and there are some that have complied with the laid down protocols,” she said.

This came after striking doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centre, Shagamu were replaced with volunteer doctors by the Ogun State Government.

The state government took the action after the Association of Resident Doctors last week asked their colleagues who were working at the centre to join them in their ongoing strike which commenced on July 1, 2020.

The doctors are agitating over alleged failure of the government to meet their welfare demands.

