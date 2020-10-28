Ogun govt orders full reopening of religious centres, hotels, others

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, directed the full reopening of religious centres, businesses, hotels and other entertainment centres in the state.

The governor ordered the closure of the outlets in March over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He, however, approved the reopening of churches, mosques and the entertainment centres in August and pegged the number of worshippers for church services at 200.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, who announced the development in a statement in Abeokuta, said the religious centres and other public places have been reopened following the success recorded in flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

The statement read: “It stated that in the process of rebuilding the economy, the state government was irrevocably committed to the successful implementation of the ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda, and would ensure everything possible for people to have increased prosperity that would place the State on a sound footing towards continued development.

“It further added that the government would improve on testing, just as it continues to monitor the development and not hesitate to do selective lockdown should there be any flagrant disobedience to the set COVID-19 protocols.”

