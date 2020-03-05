OGUN: Govt orders police to bar Chinese nationals from leaving residences over coronavirus fears

The Ogun State government, led by Governor Dapo Abiodun has ordered the Ogun State Police Command to man the gates of areas accommodating a large number of Chinese nationals in the state, over fears of the spread of the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The order by the Ogun State government comes after majority of the Chinese who traveled to China to celebrate the yuletide season with their families returned to Nigeria amid the outbreak of the virus.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Communications, Remmy Hazzan, said that the state government deployed security agents to the areas to ensure effective self-isolation of “returning Chinese nationals.”

The Special Adviser said that the action would stop the possibility of any of them manifesting coronavirus symptoms without being noticed by the concerned authorities.

Hazzan said the Chinese nationals are in quarries, some in farms, adding that “the estate in Ogun-Quandong Free Trade Zone, Igbesa, is 100 per cent Chinese.”

“These nationals are isolated in these places. As a matter of fact, we have security officials manning the entrances to all these places to forestall any breach.

“We also have people running errands for them (Chinese) to forestall the likelihood of anyone trying to go into neighbouring towns,” he stated.

