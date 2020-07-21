Ogun govt proposes reduction of 2020 budget by 38%

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Tuesday acknowledged the receipt of a letter from Governor Dapo Abiodun, requesting the lawmakers’ approval for the downward review of the state’s 2020 appropriation bill by 38 percent.

The appropriation bill has been reduced from N449.9billion to N280.9billion due to the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s economy.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Olakunle Oluomo, read the governor’s letter during plenary in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the governor, the reduction of the budget from N449.9billion to N280.9billion was in alignment with fiscal realities occasioned by the pandemic.

The letter read: “I hereby present the 2020 revised appropriation bill and summary of the estimates of the revenue and expenditure of Ogun State for the kind consideration and approval of the House.

“Revenue now fixed at N280.90billion and recurrent expenditure comprising of salaries and allowances put at N69.08billion. We have put the overhead cost at N47.82 billion and consolidated revenue fund charges now at N15.56billion. The capital expenses will be N148.42billion.”

