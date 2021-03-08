Ogun govt receives 50,000 doses of COVID -19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State government on Monday received 50,000 out of 100,000 expected doses of COVID -19 vaccine from the Federal Government.

The state’s governor, Dapo Abiodun, who received the vaccine at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, said the remaining 50,000 doses would arrive in the state later on Monday night.

He said the state government would commence the vaccinations in line with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) guidelines

Abiodun added that the state government had identified state hospitals, general hospitals and PHC centres across the state as vaccination centres.

The governor said: “I am sure you are aware that there is a portal that already exists and there is a link that allows you to register or preregister and identify your local government so it can be close to the available centre as possible.

“We will be prioritising our front line health workers, our elders and we go down the line as stipulated by NPHCDA.”

According to him, the arrival of the vaccine signaled the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic that had disrupted lives in the last 13 months.

Abiodun added: “This vaccine that we are getting and the protocol are the first shot. Then we get the booster shots and it is not until we get that booster shots that we have the required level of immunity.

“Even at that, what science tells us is that it is meant to reduce the severity of disease so the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will still continue to obtain.

“We are beginning to see the end of the pandemic, the COVID- 19 protocols and guidelines continue.”

