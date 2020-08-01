Ogun govt to test students for COVID-19 before resumption

The Ogun State government said on Saturday boarding students in the state would be tested for COVID-19 before they being allowed into the schools.

The Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education to the state governor, Ronke Soyombo, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state Ministry of Health had made provisions for COVID-19 and malaria tests for all boarding students in the state.

She said the public healthcare facilities in the state that we’re opened for the tests between July 31 and August 3 were the 250 MTR Okemosan, Abeokuta; Ogun State General Hospital, Ota and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Soyombo said: “To ensure a safe learning academic environment for students, the state government instructed all principals of both public and private schools to inform SSS 3 learners that all the returning boarding students are to stay in the school hostels only.

“Private hostels are exempted from accommodating students during this period. Any defaulting school will be sanctioned accordingly.”

