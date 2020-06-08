Ogun govt will be ruthless in dealing with se*xual violence —Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said on Monday the state government would be very ruthless in punishing s*xual violence and other related offences in the state.

The governor, who stated this when he received anti-s*xual and gender-based violence protesters led by his wife, Bamidele, at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said henceforth, all cases that affected the safety of women would be tried expeditiously and culprits prosecuted no matter their status.

He also charged the state’s public prosecution team to ensure that all cases relating to violence against women are fast-tracked and offenders brought to book.

He said: “On May 13, we set up a committee, the Violence against Persons Prohibition Committee. There is a law that was passed in 2017, but nothing happened.

“What we did was to sit down with our Attorney General and the rest of our team and this committee was charged to look into all the issues that has to do with the girl-child, women abuse and all forms of abuse against women. This we did before the incident of the girl in Edo State.”

The governor added that the walk against violence organized by women in the state was a profound one.

