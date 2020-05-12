Ogun intercepts truck carrying 30 Almajiris

A truck conveying 30 Almajiris has been intercepted by operatives of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

The truck was intercepted on Monday at the Joju area of Sango in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, TRACE spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi said in a statement.

Akinbiyi said the truck with registration number Kano XG172 KNG, loaded with assorted pepper, was covered with tarpaulin.

According to him, what the truck was conveying came to light when TRACE operatives forced the driver to park and untie the tarpaulin.

“The Almajirai were packed together with various types of pepper which filled the truck to the brim.

“The truck was turned back and led to the tollgate from where they said they came in”, Akinbiyi said.

When asked where the truck was coming from and where it was heading to, Akinbiyi said it was coming from Lagos axis.

He said further: “But we don’t know their final destination before they were apprehended at Ota by eagle eyed Divisional TRACE Commander, Ota, Ajibade Adekunle.”

He further explained that operatives with an unbranded vehicle followed the truck till it left the boundary of the state.

“Another team at the toll gate was awaiting them for easy passage, even though a TRACE team was in another unbranded vehicle following them from behind”, Akinbiyi added.

